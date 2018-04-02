Schmaltz (upper body) won't play Monday against Washington, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The injury bug has now sidelined Schmaltz for two games, and Chris Butler and Mitch Reinke should continue to split playing time while he remains sidelined. The Wisconsin native has been steadily producing points in the minors, logging 48 points (eight goals, 40 assists) over 73 games in his last two seasons, but only has one assist in 13 games with St. Louis in 2017-18.