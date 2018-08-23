Schmaltz, who is a restricted free agent, remains unsigned with training camp three weeks away.

Schmaltz is likely seeking a one-way contract even though he'll spend most of 2018-19 with AHL San Antonio, barring a slew of injuries. The 2012 first-round pick could log NHL time to kick off the campaign, however, since Jay Bouwmeester (hip) and Carl Gunnarsson (knee) are both coming off season-ending surgeries. The Blues need to keep Schmaltz around too, as four of their top seven defensemen will hit free agency next summer.