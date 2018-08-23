Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Still without contract as camp approaches
Schmaltz, who is a restricted free agent, remains unsigned with training camp three weeks away.
Schmaltz is likely seeking a one-way contract even though he'll spend most of 2018-19 with AHL San Antonio, barring a slew of injuries. The 2012 first-round pick could log NHL time to kick off the campaign, however, since Jay Bouwmeester (hip) and Carl Gunnarsson (knee) are both coming off season-ending surgeries. The Blues need to keep Schmaltz around too, as four of their top seven defensemen will hit free agency next summer.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Secures qualifying offer•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Season-ending injury specified as concussion•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Remains day-to-day•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Stays home for Friday's game•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Still sidelined•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...