Schmaltz has accrued five goals and 22 points through 30 games for AHL San Antonio.

The 2012 first-round pick now has three straight 20 points seasons in the minors, but he simply continues to be left off the Blues' roster due to a numbers game. However, 21-year-old rookie Vince Dunn eclipsed Schmaltz in the depth chart at training camp, which lead to Schmaltz spending just four games with the big club this season. Schmaltz could be on the trading block since his entry-level contract expires after this season, so don't be surprised if the Blues package him up for a top-six forward.