Schmaltz (upper body) will not be in action against the Blackhawks on Wednesday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Schmaltz has yet to receive medical clearance to suit up, according to coach Mike Yeo. The defenseman will no doubt be eager to get back in action for Friday's matchup with Chicago in order to play against his brother Nick. In the Madison, Wisconsin native absence, Chris Butler figures to continue filling in on the blue line.