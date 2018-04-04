Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Unavailable Wednesday
Schmaltz (upper body) will not be in action against the Blackhawks on Wednesday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Schmaltz has yet to receive medical clearance to suit up, according to coach Mike Yeo. The defenseman will no doubt be eager to get back in action for Friday's matchup with Chicago in order to play against his brother Nick. In the Madison, Wisconsin native absence, Chris Butler figures to continue filling in on the blue line.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Still sidelined•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Remains out•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Leaves contest with upper-body injury•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Eager for chance to prove himself•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Involved in paper move to AHL•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Brought up to NHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...