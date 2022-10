Leivo was called up by St. Louis on Tuesday.

Leivo was assigned to the minors Monday, but the move was expected to be temporary for cap-related reasons. He is back on the roster now and poised to start the regular season at the NHL level. He was excellent in the AHL last year, posting 22 goals and 46 points in 54 regular-season outings with the Wolves. Leivo was also the AHL Playoffs MVP after he amassed 15 goals and 29 points in 18 contests en route to a Calder Cup Championship.