Leivo logged an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

Leivo ended a four-game point drought when he helped out on a Jake Neighbours tally in the first period. The 29-year-old Leivo has 12 points, 61 shots on net, 42 hits, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 33 contests this season. He's been confined to a bottom-six role lately, providing some energy and depth scoring while the Blues are tested by injuries up front.