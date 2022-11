Leivo notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Leivo has picked up both of his assists in the last two games. He set up Ryan O'Reilly on the game-winning goal Saturday. Leivo appears to have a steadier path to playing time in his second NHL stint this year. He's added eight shots, six hits and an even plus-minus rating through five contests, though he could have some appeal in deep formats if he can see his even-strength minutes on the second line.