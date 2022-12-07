Leivo scored a goal, earned an assist and generated a team-high five shots during Tuesday's 7-4 victory over the host Islanders.

By notching his first goal in 16 games and posting a plus-2 rating Tuesday, Leivo broke a string of three consecutive pointless outings with a minus-1 rating in each. The 29-year-old left winger scored off a 2-on-1 breakaway Tuesday, beating goalie Ilya Sorokin with a blocker-side shot at 17:13 of the first period. Also credited with a second-period assist, Leivo earned his first two-point game since Jan. 21.