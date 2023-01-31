Leivo recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Leivo set up Nikita Alexandrov's goal in the third period. Playing primarily in a bottom-six role in January, Leivo had three points and a minus-2 rating over 11 contests this month. He was a healthy scratch three times, so it's clear he has yet to solidify his place in the lineup over halfway through the season. The winger is at 13 points, 71 shots on net, 46 hits, 21 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 38 games.