Leivo signed a one-year, $750K contract with the Blues on Thursday, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Leivo logged a goal and two assists in seven games with Carolina in 2021-22 and 46 points (22 goals, 24 assists) in 54 games with AHL Chicago. The 29-year-old winger will likely play a similar depth role for the Blues organization in 2022-23.