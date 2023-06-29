Pekarcik was selected 76th overall by the Blues in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Any analytic-driven NHL club was going to fall in love with Pekarcik. For starters, as a mid-September birthday, he was eligible for this draft by just a few days. He also played by far his best hockey of the year on the biggest stage, posting ten points in seven games for Slovakia at the World U18's. Pekarcik moves very well for a big kid (6-foot-2, 185 pounds). His game has a ton of pace to it, and he's displayed a consistent ability to make plays off the rush. It's a highly intriguing all-around package, with the obvious caveat there will be some bumps in a road for a player that is still just 17 years old.