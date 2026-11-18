Barron logged two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Ducks.

Barron has two goals and five helpers over his last nine games. He's still seeing decent ice time, though he was last among Blues defensemen with 15:01 in Tuesday's contest. The team's blue line is missing only Tyler Tucker (knee), so Barron's playing time should be safe for a while longer. However, he could see more bottom-four usage and is unlikely to gain power-play minutes. Through 18 outings, Barron has three goals, nine assists, 26 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 14 hits and a plus-3 rating.