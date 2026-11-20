Barron scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Barron has two goals and three assists over eight outings in November. His overall usage has decreased since Logan Mailloux returned from a hand injury, but Barron remains in the lineup and can still contribute with bottom-four minutes. He's up to four goals, nine assists, 28 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 14 hits and a plus-6 rating over 19 appearances this season. Consider him an option in deeper fantasy formats until the offense dries up.