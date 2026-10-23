Barron scored a goal on four shots and added three assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Barron delivered the first four-point performance of his NHL career, opening his goal-scoring account with St. Louis while contributing to three additional goals. The 24-year-old defenseman entered the contest without a goal since April 2025, making Thursday's offensive explosion particularly noteworthy. However, his 12:27 of ice time suggests his fantasy ceiling remains limited by a secondary role, and managers shouldn't expect this level of production consistently. There's a strong chance this was an outlier and not much else -- he had just one point in his previous six contests this season.