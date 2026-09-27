Barron was claimed off waivers by the Blues, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

After the Predators waived Barron on Saturday, the Blues took advantage of the opportunity of acquiring him as a depth blueliner for the organization. The 24-year-old blueliner primarily played in the NHL during the 2025-26 campaign, where he compiled nine assists, 31 shots on net, 37 hits and 60 blocked shots across 52 regular-season outings. He'll head to the active roster before potentially being optioned to AHL Springfield.