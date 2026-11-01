Barron produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

The 24-year-old blueliner helped set up Dalibor Dvorsky for the game's opening goal early in the first period, and Barron then tied it up at 4-4 midway through the third with a rocket from the top of the slot that beat John Gibson. It's Barron's second multi-point performance in the last five games, and on the season he's already contributed eight points (two goals, six assists) in just 11 contests. Without regular power-play time, however, it'll be difficult for him to maintain anything close to that pace.