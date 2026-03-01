Carbonneau scored three goals in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 7-4 loss to Charlottetown on Sunday.

This was Carbonneau's second hat trick in a row. It's safe to say he's making up for a four-game goal drought he had in February. The Blues prospect is up to 48 goals, 73 points and a plus-24 rating over 52 contests this season. The only downside to his 2025-26 has been a drop in playmaking -- he had 43 assists in 62 regular-season outings a year ago.