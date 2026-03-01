Blues' Justin Carbonneau: Another hat trick Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carbonneau scored three goals in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 7-4 loss to Charlottetown on Sunday.
This was Carbonneau's second hat trick in a row. It's safe to say he's making up for a four-game goal drought he had in February. The Blues prospect is up to 48 goals, 73 points and a plus-24 rating over 52 contests this season. The only downside to his 2025-26 has been a drop in playmaking -- he had 43 assists in 62 regular-season outings a year ago.
More News
-
Blues' Justin Carbonneau: Hat trick, assist in QMJHL win•
-
Blues' Justin Carbonneau: Pots pair Saturday•
-
Blues' Justin Carbonneau: Nets two goals in QMJHL win•
-
Blues' Justin Carbonneau: Collects three points in win•
-
Blues' Justin Carbonneau: Pots two goals Wednesday•
-
Blues' Justin Carbonneau: Tallies twice Saturday•