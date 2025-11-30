Carbonneau scored a goal and added three assists in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 6-3 win over Gatineau on Saturday.

After an electric pace in October, Carbonneau had a more modest six goals and five assists over nine outings in November. Overall, he's produced 21 goals and 30 points through 21 appearances. The Blues prospect might continue to regress from his goal-per-game pace, but he's showing plenty of skill this year, his fourth in the QMJHL.