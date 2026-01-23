Carbonneau scored a goal and added two assists in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 5-0 win over Rouyn-Noranda on Thursday.

Carbonneau has five goals and four assists over eight games this month. He hasn't done it with consistency -- he has four multi-point efforts and four scoreless outings. Carbonneau has been a star for the Armada this season with 33 goals, 19 assists, 195 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 38 appearances.