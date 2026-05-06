Carbonneau was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Wednesday.

Carbonneau wrapped up his junior season with QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand, in which he racked up 51 goals and 29 helpers in 60 regular-season contests before adding another 20 points in 17 postseason games. Selected by the Blues with the 19th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old winger should get an extended look during training camp in the fall and could compete for a spot on the Opening Night roster.