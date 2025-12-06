Carbonneau scored twice in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 3-2 overtime loss to Rimouski on Friday.

Carbonneau has eight points over his last four games as he appears to be heating back up after a lackluster November. Overall, the winger has 23 goals and 32 points through 32 appearances for the Armada. The Blues prospect is halfway to matching his goal total from the 2024-25 regular season, though his overall scoring pace has declined a bit due to a lack of playmaking.