default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Carbonneau scored twice in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 7-0 win over Quebec on Friday.

Carbonneau has gotten back on track after some struggles earlier in January. He's earned seven goals and five assists over his last seven outings. For the season, the Blues prospect has 37 goals, 57 points and a plus-17 rating across 41 appearances.

More News