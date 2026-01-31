Blues' Justin Carbonneau: Nets two goals in QMJHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carbonneau scored twice in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 7-0 win over Quebec on Friday.
Carbonneau has gotten back on track after some struggles earlier in January. He's earned seven goals and five assists over his last seven outings. For the season, the Blues prospect has 37 goals, 57 points and a plus-17 rating across 41 appearances.
