Carbonneau scored two goals in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 5-1 win over Val-d'Or on Saturday.

Carbonneau had a rough patch in early January, but he's rebounded with at least a point in 10 of the last 11 games. In that span, he has 11 goals and seven assists. The Blues prospect is up to 41 goals, 63 points, 23 shots on net and a plus-17 rating across 45 outings this season.