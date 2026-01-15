Carbonneau scored twice in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 6-1 win over Cape Breton on Wednesday.

Carbonneau's consistency has dropped a little in January, as he has three scoreless outings over six games this month. He's still earned four goals and two assists in that span, for a total of 32 goal, 49 points, 190 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 36 appearances this season.