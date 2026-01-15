Blues' Justin Carbonneau: Pots two goals Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carbonneau scored twice in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 6-1 win over Cape Breton on Wednesday.
Carbonneau's consistency has dropped a little in January, as he has three scoreless outings over six games this month. He's still earned four goals and two assists in that span, for a total of 32 goal, 49 points, 190 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 36 appearances this season.
More News
-
Blues' Justin Carbonneau: Tallies twice Saturday•
-
Blues' Justin Carbonneau: Nets both goals in loss•
-
Blues' Justin Carbonneau: Collects four points Saturday•
-
Blues' Justin Carbonneau: Buries two goals in QMJHL win•
-
Blues' Justin Carbonneau: Stays hot with hat trick•
-
Blues' Justin Carbonneau: Racking up goals in junior play•