Carbonneau notched three assists in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 5-3 win over Newfoundland in Game 6 on Sunday.

Carbonneau is up to six goals and nine assists over 10 playoff outings. He earned three goals and five helpers in the Armada's six-game series win over the Regiment. Carbonneau will look to keep his offense rolling as the Armada turn their attention to a semifinals showdown with Moncton.