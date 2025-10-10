Carbonneau scored twice and added an assist in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 10-4 win over Newfoundland on Thursday.

This was Carbonneau's second multi-goal game since rejoining the Armada after attending the Blues' training camp. He has five points in three outings this season. While he's not yet close to the NHL, the 18-year-old winger should continue to be one of the QMJHL's best scorers this year before challenging for a job in St. Louis next fall.