Carbonneau signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blues on Wednesday.

Carbonneau was selected by St. Louis with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, and he indicated in mid-July that he'll remain with QMJHL Blainville-Boisbrand for the 2025-26 campaign. However, he'll be able to participate in training camp with the Blues this fall after agreeing to terms on an entry-level deal. Over 62 regular-season appearances in the QMJHL last year, Carbonneau racked up 46 goals, 43 assists and 61 PIM.