Carbonneau scored three goals in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 8-2 win over Drummondville on Friday.

Carbonneau is lighting up the Q with nine goals and three assists over six games. He's been held off the scoresheet just once and has scored multiple goals in three of those contests. Fantasy managers in dynasty formats should keep an eye on Carbonneau, as he looks to have taken his scoring to another level in 2025-26.