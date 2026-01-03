Carbonneau scored two goals in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 6-4 loss to Rouyn-Noranda on Saturday.

Carbonneau has made his presence felt while some of his Canadian peers are away at the World Junior Championship. The 19-year-old has five goals and two assists over four games since the QMJHL returned from its holiday break. Carbonneau is up to 30 goals, 15 helpers, 164 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 31 appearances this season, a pace nearly equal to last year's 89-point effort in 62 regular-season outings.