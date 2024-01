Faulk posted an assist and four shots on net in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

Faulk posted an assist in each of the last two games. The 31-year-old continues to handle big minutes on the blue line, averaging 22:17 of ice time this season while posting 19 points and 88 shots on net through 39 games. Faulk combined for 27 goals over the previous two seasons, but he's on track to fall well short of double digits this season since he has just two goals thus far.