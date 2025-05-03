Faulk logged an assist, six PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 6.
Faulk brought some grit to a contentious game, and he was also able to chip in a helper on a Nathan Walker tally in the second period. Through six playoff outings, Faulk has four points, 11 shots on net, 16 hits, eight blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-5 rating. Faulk's place in the Blues' top four isn't in doubt, and he should continue to offer strong all-around production.
