Faulk registered an assist in Sunday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars in the round robin.

Faulk picked up his first point in three games. He added eight hits, four shots and a plus-3 rating during the round-robin round. Faulk had arguably the worst season of his career with 16 points in 69 games, largely due to his reduction in usage. He skated 1:51 less per game overall, and saw his power-play time drop from 2:56 to 1:05 per outing in 2019-20.