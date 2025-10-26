Faulk registered two assists, including one on the power play, and added two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Faulk's first multi-point effort helped the Blues to a hot start in this game, but it didn't last. The 33-year-old blueliner is up to four points, 14 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, nine hits and a plus-1 rating over eight appearances. While he's on the second power-play unit, he's earned three of his points with the man advantage and could eventually supplant the struggling Cam Fowler on the top unit.