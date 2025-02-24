Faulk notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Faulk ended a six-game point drought when he helped out on Brayden Schenn's equalizer midway through the second period. Toward the end of the frame, Faulk set up Dylan Holloway for the Blues' third goal. It's been a bit of a rough year for Faulk, who has been limited to 21 points with 89 shots on net, 62 hits, 75 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 54 appearances. He had 30 points in 60 outings last year, and while his raw production may exceed that mark in 2024-25, the per-game pace is likely to be lower. He contributes enough all around to be rostered in most fantasy formats, but he's not a must-have blueliner.