Faulk scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and blocked four shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

Faulk has three goals and three assists over his last eight games. His tally Saturday, the eventual game-winner, was scored in the final second of the second period. The defenseman is having a strong bounce-back year with nine goals, 10 assists, 69 shots on net, 74 blocked shots, 31 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 37 appearances. Faulk has missed the 40-point mark in consecutive seasons, but he's on track to reach it this year if he stays healthy.