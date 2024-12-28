Faulk notched an assist and two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Faulk has earned three helpers over his last 10 contests. The 32-year-old helped out on Zachary Bolduc's first-period tally. Faulk has not done a lot on offense this season, and while he held a spot on the first power-play unit for much of the campaign, the Blues' trade for Cam Fowler has bumped Faulk down the hierarchy for that role. Faulk is at 10 points, 60 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 48 hits and a minus-6 rating over 35 appearances.