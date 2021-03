Faulk notched two assists, a pair of hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Faulk had a hand in both of Zach Sanford's tallies Monday -- one on the power play and one while shorthanded. The 28-year-old Faulk is up to 11 points, 55 shots on net, a plus-16 rating, 59 hits and 25 blocks through 22 appearances. He had all of 16 points in 69 outings last year, but Faulk seems set for a much improved second campaign in the Blue Note.