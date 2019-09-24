Blues' Justin Faulk: Dealt to St. Louis

The Hurricanes traded Faulk and a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Blues in exchange for Joel Edumndson, Dominik Bokk and a 2021 seventh-round pick Tuesday. Faulk has also signed a seven-year, $45.5 million contract extension with St. Louis.

The Hurricanes have an embarrassment of riches at defense, so it was really just a matter of when not if Faulk would be traded. The Blues already have two fantastic right-handed defensemen in Alex Pietrangelo and Colton Parayko, so at this point it isn't clear where Faulk will fit in their lineup, but he'll undoubtedly have a major role at even strength and on the man advantage with his new club in 2019-20. The 27-year-old American should be good for double-digit goals and 35-plus points this season.