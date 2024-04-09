Faulk (upper body) is considered week-to-week and likely won't play again during the regular season, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Faulk was injured in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks. St. Louis is five points behind Vegas for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. If the Blues get eliminated from playoff contention and Faulk doesn't play in the final four games of the regular season, he will conclude 2023-24 with two goals, 30 points, 132 shots on net, 104 blocked shots and 83 hits in 60 outings.