Faulk (upper body) left Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Avalanche after a headshot from Nazem Kadri and did not return. Head coach Craig Berube did not have an update on Faulk's status after the game.

Faulk was caught up high by Kadri in the third period and the Blues' defenseman immediately retreated to the locker room. Until more information is available, Faulk should be considered day-to-day, but it's plausible he ends up missing time with the injury. Robert Bortuzzo (upper body) also left Wednesday's contest -- Steve Santini or Vince Dunn (upper body) could be candidates to enter the lineup in Faulk's absence.