Faulk notched two assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Faulk helped out on goals by Sammy Blais and Jake Neighbours. While the Blues have had an uneven season, Faulk has been excellent lately with six multi-point efforts in his last nine games. The defenseman has matched his career high of 49 points (11 goals, 38 helpers), and he's added 194 shots on net, 135 blocked shots, 111 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 80 appearances.