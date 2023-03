Faulk provided a pair of assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Faulk did his damage in the first period, setting up goals by Jakub Vrana and Brayden Schenn. This was Faulk's first multi-point effort since Feb. 25. The defenseman is up to eight goals, 29 helpers, 176 shots on net, 118 blocked shots, 107 hits and a minus-12 rating through 72 appearances in a top-four role.