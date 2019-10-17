Blues' Justin Faulk: Drops to third pairing
Faulk will play on the third defensive pairing alongside Vince Dunn in Thursday's game against the Canucks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Faulk has fit in decently with the Blues, but they're still trying to figure out their top and bottom pairings -- Colton Parayko and Jay Bouwmeester are locked in as the second unit. He's contributing offensively with two assists and 14 shots on net over six games, and now he'll be paired with a puck-moving blueliner for the time being.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.