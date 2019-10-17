Blues' Justin Faulk: Drops to third pairing

Faulk will play on the third defensive pairing alongside Vince Dunn in Thursday's game against the Canucks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Faulk has fit in decently with the Blues, but they're still trying to figure out their top and bottom pairings -- Colton Parayko and Jay Bouwmeester are locked in as the second unit. He's contributing offensively with two assists and 14 shots on net over six games, and now he'll be paired with a puck-moving blueliner for the time being.