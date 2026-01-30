Faulk recorded two assists, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.

Faulk has been steady recently, earning six helpers over his last eight games. The 33-year-old defenseman is up to 27 points, 103 shots on net, 97 blocked shots, 44 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 54 appearances this season. He's been the most reliable blueliner on the Blues' roster, and he offers decent category coverage in fantasy.