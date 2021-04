Faulk scored a goal, supplied two assists and went plus-3 in Friday's 9-1 win over the Wild.

Faulk had a hand in Sammy Blais' first-period tally and Ryan O'Reilly's first of three goals in the game. In the second period, Faulk added a goal of his own. The defenseman had gone 11 games without a point before Friday's outburst. He matched last year's scoring output of 16 points in just 40 games this year. Faulk has added 88 shots on net, 90 hits, 60 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating.