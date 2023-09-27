Faulk (lower body) is set to rejoin practice ahead of Thursday's meeting with Chicago, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Faulk is far from guaranteed to play versus the Blackhawks on Thursday but the fact that he will participate in the game-day skate is certainly a step in the right direction. At this point, it seems the blueliner will be ready for the start of the 2023-24 campaign where he should be capable of pushing for the 50-point threshold again.
