Faulk scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added an assist in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

Faulk assisted on Tyler Bozak's opening tally at 1:25 of the third period. In overtime, Faulk netted the decisive goal. The 29-year-old blueliner is up to seven goals, 23 points, 116 shots on net, 125 hits, 85 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 54 contests. He's been solid at both ends of the ice in a top-four role.