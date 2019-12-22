Blues' Justin Faulk: Fills box score

Faulk supplied an assist, four shots on goal and five hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Faulk was all over the ice in this one, and he was rewarded with the helped on center Ryan O'Reilly's empty-net goal. The defenseman added two PIM, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating, as well. Faulk now has 11 points, 84 shots and 18 PIM through 37 games in his first season with the Blues.