Blues' Justin Faulk: Fills box score
Faulk supplied an assist, four shots on goal and five hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Faulk was all over the ice in this one, and he was rewarded with the helped on center Ryan O'Reilly's empty-net goal. The defenseman added two PIM, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating, as well. Faulk now has 11 points, 84 shots and 18 PIM through 37 games in his first season with the Blues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.