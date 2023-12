Faulk scored a goal and fired four shots on net across 22:36 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Lightning.

Faulk combined for 27 goals over the last two seasons, but it took him until Game 31 to score for the first time this year despite firing 74 shots on net. The 31-year-old blueliner has put up modest numbers this year with 15 points through 31 games while skating on the top four.