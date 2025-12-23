Faulk scored his 10th goal of the season in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

The veteran blueliner spoiled Andrei Vasilevskiy's shutout bid early in the second period with a blast from the point, but it was the only spark of offense the Blues could muster. Faulk has found the back of the net in three of the last four games and gotten onto the scoresheet in seven of the last nine, and on the season he's compiled 20 points in 38 contests with 75 blocked shots, 73 shots on net, 31 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-1 rating.